‘Officers are using foodbanks’ - Norfolk police body slams Patel over pay

A body representing police officers in Norfolk says it has no confidence in Priti Patel, amid a row over their pay.

The home secretary was told to "put her money where her mouth is" after she was confronted over concerns about pay at the Police Federation annual conference.

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre - Credit: Archant

She was told some officers were having to go to food banks while one detective constable, a single mother who had worked in policing for more than two decades, asked if she would be able to "survive" on £1,200 or £1,400 a month.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, who heard the home secretary’s speech, said he was “disappointed” she had not addressed the pay-freeze for officers earning over £24,000.

“None of what she said gave me any confidence that she is our champion in parliament, which are the words that she used,” he said.

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. - Credit: MartisMedia

“She needs to stand up for us by putting money up front to see officers looked after. I’m fed up with nice words and platitudes from her and this government.”

Last year the federation - which represents officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector - withdrew from the police remuneration review body, an independent system that sets salaries, over the government's decision to freeze pay for most officers.

The bitter row saw the federation pass a vote of no confidence in Ms Patel over pay, while chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Martin Hewitt, wrote to her to say that officers "deserve better".

During her speech, the home secretary said she was "very proudly pro-police" and that improving pay and conditions was something she was "committed" to.

Home secretary Priti Patel drew groans from delegates at the annual conference of the Police Federation over her comments on officer pay. - Credit: PA

But answering questions at the event in Manchester, groans could be heard when she told delegates the federation had not been "at the table" for pay negotiations.

In Norfolk, new recruits joining the force have a starting salary of £24,780, which then increases in increments every 12 months over a seven-year period up to £41,130.

Earlier this year a survey of Norfolk officers found one in 10 is thinking of leaving the force.

Mr Symonds said some officers were resorting to using foodbanks, were struggling to keep their car on the road to get to work and were “anxious and stressed about being able to afford their monthly bills”.

He said: “It is now time to put her money where her mouth is and pay officers for the dangers of the job that they do.”