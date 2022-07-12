Norfolk police body handing out food parcels to hard up officers

Some police officers in Norfolk are receiving food parcels amid the cost of living crisis - Credit: PA

A body representing police officers in Norfolk says it has been handing out food packages to officers struggling in paying their bills amid the cost of living crisis.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, said he had seen “officers in tears and at their wits end on how they cope financially” after pay rises for those earning more than £24,000 were frozen in 2021.

He said some officers were leaving the pension scheme to help cope with the financial pressures while others cannot afford to keep their car on the road or have fallen into debt.

“It has now got to the point in which police officers are under immense financial pressures and many are never getting out of their overdrafts each month, they’re using credit cards and other sources of money to get by,” said Mr Symonds.

“Some are using foodbanks and I’ve had to hand out some care and food packages we’ve kindly been given by a local charity who approached us recently.

Been accepting kind donations from @RRT_UK of food boxes to hand to police 👮‍♀️ officers in Norfolk. Officers I represent are in dire need of a substantial pay rise. The job is stressful enough without worrying how they afford to eat, heat & how they afford to get into work. pic.twitter.com/tczf7LGj4J — Andy Symonds (@NorfolkFedChair) July 9, 2022

“Officers are having to make difficult choices in their personal lives which inevitably impacts on their professional life as a police officer.”

The federation - which represents officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector - withdrew from the police remuneration review body last year, an independent system that sets salaries, over the government's decision to impose the pay freeze.

Earlier this year the home secretary Priti Patel drew groans from delegates at the federation’s conference after she was confronted over concerns about pay.

The Home Office has subsequently recommended to the pay body that police staff be awarded a below inflation 2.1pc pay rise for 2022/23.

In Norfolk, new recruits joining the force have a starting salary of £24,780, which then increases in increments every 12 months over a seven-year period up to £41,130 - which is unaffected by the freeze on pay rises.

Mr Symonds said pay was the main issue cited by officers leaving the force and urged the new prime minister needed to make the awarding of police pay “truly independent”.

He added: “We cannot continue with a system that allows the government of the day to set the terms of reference for the pay review body, one which if the government doesn't like the recommendations can simply impose whatever rise they see fit.

"This is simply not fair and treats police officers with contempt.”