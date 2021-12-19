Norfolk chief says extra police funding ‘only part of the answer’

Taxpayers could face an increase in council tax bills to pay for policing after Norfolk’s crime chief said additional government funding was “only part of the answer”.

The Home Office announced its provisional police funding settlement for 2022/23 on Friday, with up to an extra £796m – a 5.8pc increase - being made available for police and crime commissioners across England and Wales to spend.

Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Norfolk would get an extra £9.7m under the deal, taking its annual funding to £196.2m, but only if the police and crime commissioner (PCC) adds the maximum permitted increase allowed to council tax.

Forces are funded by a combination of direct grants from the Home Office and money raised through council tax.

The government has given permission for PCCs to put an extra £10 onto annual council tax bills for an average Band D property.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "I welcome the home secretary's announcement of extra funding for policing. However, this additional money is only part of the answer to the question of how Norfolk Constabulary should be resourced, so that the county can be policed visibly and effectively.”

He said he would be holding talks to assess “what the announcement means in terms of the constabulary's ability to deliver policing capabilities across the county to keep our communities safe".

A public consultation on the council tax precept will take place from January 4 to 14.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford said: "The constabulary needs some time to examine the details set out in the funding settlement.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“I will be consulting the PCC and my senior team to better understand what the announcement means for the constabulary and in turn communities across Norfolk."

The provisional funding figures would also see neighbouring force Suffolk getting an additional £7.8m while Cambridgeshire would get £8.7m more.

The Home Office says the extra money will enable crime commissioners to recruit extra officers and invest in tackling county lines drugs gangs, knife crime and rape.

Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse. - Credit: Chris McAndrew

Minister for crime and policing, Kit Malthouse, said: “We have asked a lot of our police over the course of the pandemic, and while it’s true that our neighbourhoods are getting safer, we are removing weapons and drugs from our streets and we are putting thousands more police on the beat, now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal.”