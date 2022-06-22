News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug-drivers could be forced to take rehabilitation courses

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:43 AM June 22, 2022
Roadside drug driving test.

Roadside drug driving test - Credit: Crimestoppers

Drug-drivers could be required to undertake rehabilitation courses before being allowed back behind the wheel under new plans.

Motorists convicted of being under the influence of drugs are currently jailed, handed a driving ban or fined by the courts, but aren’t required to complete rehabilitation courses before resuming driving – unlike drink-drivers.

The government is now consulting on whether drug-drivers should also take mandatory courses to stop reoffending.

Drink-drive and drug tests

While drink-drive rates are falling those failing drug tests are on the rise - Credit: Archant

While rates of drink driving have fallen, drug-driving offences are rising, with more than 12,000 convicted in 2019, 44pc of which were reoffenders. One in 20 road fatalities nationally is caused by drug drivers.

The extent of the problem in Norfolk was revealed when 51 were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving during a crackdown earlier this year.

RAC head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said: “Drug-driving ruins lives and threatens the safety of all road users. 

“We welcome proposals to offer drug-driving offenders rehabilitation courses, in the same way those caught drink-driving are offered them, because the evidence shows this helps to reduce reoffending and improves road safety.”
 

Norfolk

