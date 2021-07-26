Cannabis stash worth about £2000 found hidden in home
One person has been arrested after police found a stash of cannabis in a home.
Officers found the "large amount" of drugs while searching a home in King's Lynn on Saturday.
The street value of the cannabis found is thought to be around £2,000.
A suspect was arrested and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
The arrest came as part of a "very busy weekend" for police in the King's Lynn area.
Extra officers were brought in to patrol the west Norfolk town, similarly to Norwich and Great Yarmouth, on the first Saturday night since nightclubs and similar venues were allowed to reopen.
It made for a busy shift in Norfolk Street, with 10 people arrested for various offences including drunk and disorderly behaviour and two people caught drink-driving.
One of those drivers has been remanded to appear in court as it was their second such offence in two weeks.