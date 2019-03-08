Man caught drink-driving on almost twice the limit
PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 07 August 2019
A man has been charged with drink driving after polic stopped him in King's Lynn.
Paul Groves, aged 42, of St Peters Road, King's Lynn, was stopped by police in the town on August 5 and breathalised, when he provided a 60mg reading. The legal limit is 35.
Groves has been charged with drink driving on St Peter's Road, King's Lynn, and has been bailed to appear at King's Lynn magistrates on August 29.
