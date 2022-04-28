Norfolk best for reuniting stolen dogs with distraught owners

Three stolen dogs that were reunited with their owners thanks to joint police operation involving Norfolk rural crime officers - Credit: Suffolk Rural and Wildlife Policing

The number of dog thefts has reached a seven-year high but most pets stolen in Norfolk last year were reunited with their distraught owners, new research shows.

Figures from 35 police forces in the UK show the number of dogs stolen in 2021 rose by 13 per cent across the UK to 2,760, the highest levels since Direct Line Pet Insurance started analysing theft rates in 2015.

French bulldogs were the most stolen breeds in 2021 - Credit: Archant

French bulldogs and Jack Russell terriers were the most stolen breeds, while other small dogs like Chihuahuas and Pugs were also commonly targeted by thieves.

Covid lockdown led to a rise in the cost of dogs, making them a more lucrative target for criminals.

This is particularly the case for pedigree breeds like French bulldogs which can cost upwards of £3,000.

Despite the equivalent of eight dogs being stolen every day across the UK, last year saw an increase in the number being returned, with Norfolk seeing the greatest proportion of dogs reunited with owners.

Out of 29 dogs reported stolen, 25 were returned following police investigations, an 86pc success rate.

Essex Police officers with Matthew Cullum (centre) and his beloved dog Bonnie. - Credit: Essex Police

Among those returned were two Springer Spaniels, Bonnie and Tilly, stolen from Matthew Cullum - a farmer from Forncett, near Long Stratton - after a police raid in Essex, while three stolen dogs were also reunited following a police operation involving the Norfolk rural crime team.

Although dog thefts were on the rise they were still relatively rare in Norfolk. London with 422 thefts, 15pc of all dogs stolen, and West Yorkshire, Kent, Lancashire and South Yorkshire saw the highest rates.

Suffolk, with 12, was among the police forces receiving the fewest number of reported thefts in 2021.

A new criminal offence to crack down on dog theft with jail sentences of up to five years has been set out in the government’s Kept Animals Bill.

The Barking Bugle, a website and Facebook group run by Amanda Knight from her north Norfolk home, said dog thieves were not deterred by the existing laws where pets are classified in the same way as “a stolen wheelbarrow”.

Springer spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett - Credit: Matthew Cullum

“The new law will give courts access to appropriate custodial sentences to act as a deterrent, provide punishment, and protect the public and give the police more powers,” they added.

“Pet theft is the most horrendous of crimes and the loss of a family member is every dog owner's worst nightmare.”