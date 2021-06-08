News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in town

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:58 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 1:22 PM June 8, 2021
A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow with more than 300 plants was discovered across two neighbouring homes. 

Officers were called to reports of suspicious behaviour at an address in Admiralty Road at around 3.45am on Tuesday June 8.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

   

Police discovered more than 300 cannabis plants spread across two homes next door to each other, along with hydroponic equipment. 

A man, aged in his 30s and from Great Yarmouth, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.  

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

He is currently in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later. 

More follows. 

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth.

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds


Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
  2. 2 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
  3. 3 'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content
  1. 4 Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents
  2. 5 Arrests made after 100 people attend illegal rave
  3. 6 Man in 30s left in need of surgery after serious assault
  4. 7 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich
  5. 8 Norfolk traffic update: delays continue in rush hour due to A47 and city works
  6. 9 Fire crews tackling Norwich flat blaze
  7. 10 Man admits stealing underwear and sex toy in burglary
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthor

Norfolk Live | Updated

Miles of traffic delays across Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out P

'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon