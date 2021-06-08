Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in town

Published: 12:58 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 1:22 PM June 8, 2021

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow was discovered in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A man has been arrested after a cannabis grow with more than 300 plants was discovered across two neighbouring homes.

Officers were called to reports of suspicious behaviour at an address in Admiralty Road at around 3.45am on Tuesday June 8.

Police discovered more than 300 cannabis plants spread across two homes next door to each other, along with hydroponic equipment.

A man, aged in his 30s and from Great Yarmouth, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He is currently in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later.

