Dash cams help police prosecute 400 drivers in a year

Dash cam detectives submitting footage have helped police to catch hundreds of dangerous drivers on Norfolk’s roads.

Almost 1,000 video clips of possible law breakers were sent to officers by drivers, cyclists and even horse riders in the 12 months to March 2022, new figures reveal.

More than 400 resulted in police taking some form of action against a motorist, including a court summons, fixed penalty, driver awareness course or a written warning.

Submitted video which proved vital in securing a conviction included a 21-year-old BMW driver being banned from driving for 24 months after being captured hitting speeds of almost 130mph as he tore through Rollesby on the A149.

Almost 1,000 dash cam clips were sent to police in Norfolk last year - Credit: Getty Images

Shocking footage of a 24-year-old drug-driver who smashed into a car on the A143 saw her banned for 27 months.

And a clip of the moment concrete blocks fell off a lorry smashing a passing Tesla on the B1535 at Weston Longville helped prosecute its driver for having an insecure load.

But many of the clips showed offences that might otherwise never have come to police attention including speeding, driving while using a phone, jumping red lights or not giving cyclists enough room.

Still from dash cam show concrete blocks falling from lorry on the B1535 at Weston Longville - Credit: Submitted

In total more than 4,000 dash cam or helmet cam videos have been submitted to Norfolk police since Operation Snap, a reporting form enabling the public to submit dash cam evidence was put on its website.

Chief constable Paul Sanford said the force continues to encourage drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists to send in footage and where these provide enough evidence offenders will be prosecuted.

Inspector Gary Miller, of Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing, said: “Operation Snap has been developed specifically for members of the public to submit footage of dangerous road users to us directly.

RAPT Inspector Gary Miller - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk RAPT

"The police cannot be everywhere all the time, so with the public’s help we can work to penalise reckless drivers and if they end up in court, they may lose their licence."

'Police not just sitting on these videos'

Bryn Brooker, of Nextbase, which created the National Dash Cam Safety Portal (NDCSP) four years ago and has seen 57,000 clips submitted to police nationally since, said: “Police aren’t just sitting on these videos - they are using them.

“The system we built four years ago is not only helping police, it is removing dangerous drivers from the road.”

Among the 976 clips submitted in Norfolk last year 180 showed examples of dangerous driving, 340 careless driving, 150 drivers passing dangerously close to others, 83 traffic lights, 50 mobile phone offences and 17 drifting lanes.

Police took action against 404 drivers including 217 traffic offence reports that can include court summons, fines or having to attend a driver education course.

Warning letters were issued over a further 171 clips.

Dash cam of motorist cutting in front of another car on the NDR - Credit: Submitted

Most common for clips of careless driving were the A11/A47 Thickthorn junction, the A11 roundabouts near Thetford, the Hardwick roundabout at King’s Lynn and Newmarket Road in Norwich.

Dash cam footage showing careless driving and bad parking around schools was also commonly submitted.

Public offering traffic cops eyes on the roads

Increasing use of dash cam videos captured by other road users to prosecute dangerous drivers comes amid fewer dedicated traffic officers.

Steve Callaghan, technical expert and manager of the speed calibration laboratory of not-for-profit company Road Safety Support, which provides specialist support to police, said: “The police can’t be on every road, 24-7, but the public can.

Steve Callaghan of Road Safety Support - Credit: Road Safety Support

“In road casualty reduction terms, a dash cam really is a powerful tool, creating a strong deterrence against motoring offences.

"These days, the chances of being filmed by a dash cam are high, so offences like speeding and using your mobile phone at the wheel really aren’t worth the risk.”

Sara Dowling, director of operations at national charity for road crash victims RoadPeace, said: “Road crashes shatter so many lives in an instant and cause immense suffering for victims, families, friends and communities.

A new road safety campaign is urging motorists to drive like they are being filmed - Credit: Road Safety Support/Roadpeace

“Dash cams now have such an important role to play in deterring road crime and in bringing offenders to justice.

“They act as a powerful deterrent against speeding and inappropriate and dangerous driving and they provide valuable resources to support overstretched traffic police.”

• Dash cam video can be submitted to Norfolk police via Operation Snap