Police organise 'cyber crime' escape room
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
An escape room puzzle game and real scam victims sharing their stories will be part of an event to help people identify scams and protect themselves against cyber crime.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Constabulary Cybercrime Unit event will include details of current frauds and cyber threats and how to defend yourself as well as advice from groups including Trading Standards, Victim Support and Age UK.
Part of the Norwich event will include a cyber escape room challenge where teams of four can step into the shoes of detectives in a race against time to solve a cyber crime case.
The event at The Forum on October 15 will also include talks on what the future of fraud and cyber crime look like, how people can protect themselves, and Q&A sessions with nationally recognised experts.
• To book to take part in the escape room challenge visit nscyber.com/escape
• Spaces for the specialist talks can be booked online at norfolk.police.uk/fraud2022