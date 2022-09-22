Police organise 'cyber crime' escape room

An escape room challenge will feature at event to help people beat cyber fraudsters - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An escape room puzzle game and real scam victims sharing their stories will be part of an event to help people identify scams and protect themselves against cyber crime.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Constabulary Cybercrime Unit event will include details of current frauds and cyber threats and how to defend yourself as well as advice from groups including Trading Standards, Victim Support and Age UK.

Part of the Norwich event will include a cyber escape room challenge where teams of four can step into the shoes of detectives in a race against time to solve a cyber crime case.

⚠️ Are you Scam Aware? ⚠️

On the 15th of October, we and several partners will be hosting the #NorfolkScamAware day at @TheForumNorwich

Come along to:

✅ Get advice

✅ Hear talks

✅ Take part in escape rooms (booking required)

Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/20jSSk40Z0 pic.twitter.com/8fvAMdYV19 — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 21, 2022

The event at The Forum on October 15 will also include talks on what the future of fraud and cyber crime look like, how people can protect themselves, and Q&A sessions with nationally recognised experts.

• To book to take part in the escape room challenge visit nscyber.com/escape

• Spaces for the specialist talks can be booked online at norfolk.police.uk/fraud2022