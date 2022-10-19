Probe into how man died while in police custody continues

A watchdog investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding a man's death while in police custody in Norfolk.

The 54-year-old died while being detained at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on June 27 this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was continuing to gather evidence as part of an investigation into the death, after a referral by Norfolk Constabulary.

The man's family are being kept informed as the investigation progresses, it added.

IOPC investigators attended the police custody centre in the immediate aftermath of the death to gather information and initial accounts from those involved.

A separate IOPC investigation was launched in December 2020 when a man was found unresponsive at the police investigation centre in King's Lynn after being arrested in Wisbech.

Latest figures from the IOPC show there were 11 deaths in or following police custody in 2021/22, a decrease of eight from the previous 12 months, and the joint lowest figure since these statistics began in 2004/05.