Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police watchdog investigates death of man in custody

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:19 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 1:27 PM June 29, 2022
Wymondham Police Investigation Centre

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre - Credit: Morgan Hollis

A man's death in custody is being investigated by the police watchdog.

The 54-year-old died while being detained by Norfolk police on Monday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The IOPC said it had begun gathering evidence as part of an investigation into the death, after a referral by Norfolk Constabulary.

The man's family has been informed of the IOPC's role and would be kept informed as the investigation progressed, it added.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have started an independent investigation after being notified by Norfolk Constabulary of the death of a man in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Monday, June 27.

“We deployed investigators to the scene and to also join the police post incident procedures to begin gathering information and initial accounts from those involved.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man and we have been in contact with them to explain our role.”

