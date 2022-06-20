Revealed: Every Norfolk village where metal thieves have struck
- Credit: PA
Dozens of Norfolk villages have been raided by metal thieves, according to new figures.
The data shows that there have been a total of 350 thefts of copper and lead in the county since 2017.
While the greatest number are in Norwich and larger towns like King’s Lynn, Thetford and Dereham, 63 have been in villages, where criminal gangs target unprotected buildings, such as churches, to steal lead roofs, flashing, drain pipes, cables and manhole covers.
In several villages thieves struck more than once, including in Baconsthorpe, Beachamwell, Scottow, Weasenham St Peter and Weeting.
It comes as high demand for copper and lead, driven by an increase in global metal prices, has seen churches and parish councils warned to step up vigilance against organised gangs.
The latest figures have been released by Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies under the Freedom of Information Act.
While Norfolk saw 350 reported thefts between 2017 and April this year, Suffolk saw 318, with many reported in rural villages along the border between the two counties.
The impact of thefts was shown when St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was the target of thieves in 2020.
Two-thirds of the lead roof was stripped off with an estimated £30,000 worth of damage caused to the Grade I listed building, with water damage to the interior, including to its pews and furniture.
Churches were the location most commonly targeted by the thieves, with 56 reports in Norfolk.
There were also thefts from gardens, homes, agricultural buildings, business premises, building sites and schools and colleges.
In March copper piping was stolen by thieves from storage in a garden at a property in Southrepps and in December stainless steel and copper fixings were stolen after a shed was forced open in Rushford, near Thetford.
The length gangs will go to steal metal was demonstrated when a 4x4 and chains were used to wrench wire cables wrapped in lead out of the ground in a field in Barsham near Beccles.
In a recent warning to parish councils about thefts of underground BT cables as part of rural crime Operation Randall, Norfolk police stated: “It will come as no surprise, I’m sure, that the price of scrap metal has increased significantly in recent months.
“The theft of these cables is incredibly disruptive to the community. Please be vigilant and contact us if you see manhole covers moved or people hanging around them.”
Overall thefts have fallen over the past five years in part due to a scheme to alarm churches.
More than 70 of the county's most vulnerable churches now have alarms or CCTV fitted to deter thieves.
Other churches have resorted to different ways to combat criminals. Historic St Peter's Church in Merton, near Watton, repaired its nave roof with zinc rather than lead after twice being targeted by thieves.
Norfolk police recently took part in Operation Goldjuno, a national seven-day crackdown on metal crime also including thefts of catalytic convertors.
Assistant chief constable Charlie Doyle, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for metal crime, said: “The police response to metal theft has significantly increased over the past 18 months and we’re making substantial progress in disrupting organised crime groups operating in this area of crime.”
The places targeted by metal thieves since 2017, and the number of thefts
Arminghall 1
Attleborough 5
Baconsthorpe 2
Banham 1
Beachamwell 2
Beccles 3
Bracon Ash 1
Brooke 1
Brandon 12
Bungay 1
Colton 1
Costessey 1
Cranworth 1
Cringleford 1
Cromer 1
Dereham 10
Diss 4
Docking 1
Downham Market 1
East Ruston 1
East Tuddenham 1
East Winch 1
Emneth 1
Fakenham 6
Felbrigg 1
Field Dalling 1
Fincham 1
Fleggburgh 1
Great Melton 1
Great Yarmouth 40
Haddiscoe 1
Harleston 1
Harpley 1
Heacham 1
Heckingham 1
Hethersett 1
Holt 3
Hunstanton 1
Ingworth 2
King's Lynn 28
Lakenheath 1
Little Massingham 1
Long Stratton 6
Melton Constable 1
Mulbarton 1
Mundesley 1
North Pickenham 1
North Walsham 1
Northrepps 1
Northwold 1
Norwich 128
Overstrand 1
Poringland 1
Quidenham 1
Ringland 1
Rollesby 1
Roudham 1
Saxlingham 1
Scottow 3
Sheringham 1
Shotesham 1
Snettisham 1
South Acre 1
South Walsham 1
Sparham 1
Spooner Row 1
Starston 1
Stockton 1
Sutton 1
Swaffham 9
Tacolneston 1
Thetford 17
Trowse 2
Walsingham 1
Walsoken 1
Weasenham St Peter 2
Weeting 2
Wells-next-the-Sea 1
West Rudham 1
Westwick 1
Winfarthing 1
Wisbech 9
Witton 1
Wiveton 1
Wymondham 3