Revealed: Every Norfolk village where metal thieves have struck

Dozens of Norfolk villages have been raided by metal thieves, according to new figures.

The data shows that there have been a total of 350 thefts of copper and lead in the county since 2017.

While the greatest number are in Norwich and larger towns like King’s Lynn, Thetford and Dereham, 63 have been in villages, where criminal gangs target unprotected buildings, such as churches, to steal lead roofs, flashing, drain pipes, cables and manhole covers.

In several villages thieves struck more than once, including in Baconsthorpe, Beachamwell, Scottow, Weasenham St Peter and Weeting.

Criminal gangs have stripped church roofs of lead - Credit: Archant

It comes as high demand for copper and lead, driven by an increase in global metal prices, has seen churches and parish councils warned to step up vigilance against organised gangs.

The latest figures have been released by Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies under the Freedom of Information Act.

While Norfolk saw 350 reported thefts between 2017 and April this year, Suffolk saw 318, with many reported in rural villages along the border between the two counties.

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

The impact of thefts was shown when St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was the target of thieves in 2020.

Two-thirds of the lead roof was stripped off with an estimated £30,000 worth of damage caused to the Grade I listed building, with water damage to the interior, including to its pews and furniture.

Underground copper cables are also a favourite target of metal thieves - Credit: BT

Churches were the location most commonly targeted by the thieves, with 56 reports in Norfolk.

There were also thefts from gardens, homes, agricultural buildings, business premises, building sites and schools and colleges.

In March copper piping was stolen by thieves from storage in a garden at a property in Southrepps and in December stainless steel and copper fixings were stolen after a shed was forced open in Rushford, near Thetford.

The length gangs will go to steal metal was demonstrated when a 4x4 and chains were used to wrench wire cables wrapped in lead out of the ground in a field in Barsham near Beccles.

In a recent warning to parish councils about thefts of underground BT cables as part of rural crime Operation Randall, Norfolk police stated: “It will come as no surprise, I’m sure, that the price of scrap metal has increased significantly in recent months.

Lead has one of the highest metal recycling rates and demand is soaring globally meaning churches are a valuable target for thieves. - Credit: Archant

“The theft of these cables is incredibly disruptive to the community. Please be vigilant and contact us if you see manhole covers moved or people hanging around them.”

Overall thefts have fallen over the past five years in part due to a scheme to alarm churches.

More than 70 of the county's most vulnerable churches now have alarms or CCTV fitted to deter thieves.

Other churches have resorted to different ways to combat criminals. Historic St Peter's Church in Merton, near Watton, repaired its nave roof with zinc rather than lead after twice being targeted by thieves.

Norfolk police recently took part in Operation Goldjuno, a national seven-day crackdown on metal crime also including thefts of catalytic convertors.

Assistant chief constable Charlie Doyle, National Police Chiefs' Council lead for metal crime, said: “The police response to metal theft has significantly increased over the past 18 months and we’re making substantial progress in disrupting organised crime groups operating in this area of crime.”

National Police Chiefs' Council lead for metal crime, assistant chief constable Charlie Doyle - Credit: British Transport Police

The places targeted by metal thieves since 2017, and the number of thefts

Arminghall 1

Attleborough 5

Baconsthorpe 2

Banham 1

Beachamwell 2

Beccles 3

Bracon Ash 1

Brooke 1

Brandon 12

Bungay 1

Colton 1

Costessey 1

Cranworth 1

Cringleford 1

Cromer 1

Dereham 10

Diss 4

Docking 1

Downham Market 1

East Ruston 1

East Tuddenham 1

East Winch 1

Emneth 1

Fakenham 6

Felbrigg 1

Field Dalling 1

Fincham 1

Fleggburgh 1

Great Melton 1

Great Yarmouth 40

Haddiscoe 1

Harleston 1

Harpley 1

Heacham 1

Heckingham 1

Hethersett 1

Holt 3

Hunstanton 1

Ingworth 2

King's Lynn 28

Lakenheath 1

Little Massingham 1

Long Stratton 6

Melton Constable 1

Mulbarton 1

Mundesley 1

North Pickenham 1

North Walsham 1

Northrepps 1

Northwold 1

Norwich 128

Overstrand 1

Poringland 1

Quidenham 1

Ringland 1

Rollesby 1

Roudham 1

Saxlingham 1

Scottow 3

Sheringham 1

Shotesham 1

Snettisham 1

South Acre 1

South Walsham 1

Sparham 1

Spooner Row 1

Starston 1

Stockton 1

Sutton 1

Swaffham 9

Tacolneston 1

Thetford 17

Trowse 2

Walsingham 1

Walsoken 1

Weasenham St Peter 2

Weeting 2

Wells-next-the-Sea 1

West Rudham 1

Westwick 1

Winfarthing 1

Wisbech 9

Witton 1

Wiveton 1

Wymondham 3