Crime chief seeks council tax rise to help tackle domestic violence

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role.

Norfolk’s crime chief has said households need to pay more council tax to maintain the current level of policing and to respond to growing demands including domestic violence.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie has launched a public consultation into the proposed budget for policing for the coming year.

Police officers on patrol in Norwich.

It comes after the Home Office announced its provisional police funding settlement for 2022/23 with Norfolk earmarked an extra £9.7m, taking its annual funding to £196.2m, but only if the PCC increases council tax.

In the Chancellor’s October spending review, rises by PCCs were capped at £10 per year.

Following consultation with Norfolk’s chief constable Paul Sanford, Mr Orpen-Smellie is seeking a precept rise of 3.59pc - equivalent to £9.99 per year or 19p per week for a Band D property or £7.77 per year or 15p per week for a Band B property.

“I understand that the last question many people will want to be asked is whether they support additional demands on their household budgets,” he said.

Reports of domestic violence have increased in North Devon.

“The reality we are faced with is that without an increase to police budgets the constabulary will not be able to maintain either the current level of service or be able to respond to these growths in demand.”

In the consultation information, he outlines some of the key challenges facing Norfolk police including being able to respond to the growth in domestic abuse.

His new police, crime and community safety plan will be published later in the spring.

Mr Sanford, who took over as Norfolk’s permanent chief constable in November, said: “The cost of providing effective policing has risen and so have the number of calls for our service.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

"Whilst we have seen significant decreases in neighbourhood crimes such as burglary, theft and robbery, crimes committed behind closed doors and particularly domestic and sexual abuse continues to rise.

“Without an increase in precept, I will not be able to make the improvements that recent events have shown are critically needed."

The public consultation will run until 5pm Friday, January 14 and asks residents across Norfolk whether they will support the funding proposal.