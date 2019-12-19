Video

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist.

The driver of a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist in Norwich.

The incident took place on North Park Avenue close to the junction with Bluebell Road at around 8.30am on Tuesday, December 17.

A navy 4x4 was involved in a collision with a male cyclist, in which the cyclist suffered cuts and bruises.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving during the incident or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran at Norwich North Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 69 of December 17.