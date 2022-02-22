Police to step up patrols using unmarked cars to catch drivers using phones

Police are set to carry out extra patrols by using both marked and unmarked vehicles to catch drivers using their phones. Picture posed by model. - Credit: PA

Police are set to carry out extra patrols in Norfolk to catch drivers using their phones while at the wheel.

Officers will use both marked and unmarked cars, as well as motorcycles, as part of a crackdown during The Mobile Phone Campaign which started on Monday, February 21.

The Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team will carry out extra patrols using vehicles which are all fitted with cameras to obtain evidence.

Drivers found to be committing an offence will automatically receive six points on their licence and be given a £200 fine.

For new drivers, it could mean that they have their licence taken away from them.

Chief inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "Driving while using a mobile is extremely dangerous and one of the four main contributory factors of fatal or serious collision.

"While we tackle these offences all year round, awareness campaigns like this are a great opportunity to dedicate extra resources across road networks in both counties in order to clamp down on these drivers that pose a risk."