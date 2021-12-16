News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police will enforce face masks ‘only if people turn violent or abusive’

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:43 PM December 16, 2021
Police patrol amongst the Saturday shoppers in Gentleman's Walk, as the Covid restrictions are due t

Police patrol in Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Police in Norfolk have said they will not routinely enforce Covid measures including the mandatory requirement for people to wear face coverings in shops.

People refusing to wear a mask “does not and should not” always result in the involvement of police, the force said.

Officers instead will attend incidents only if they turn violent or abusive. 

Face coverings must be worn by everyone over the age of 11 in shops, shopping centres, in transport hubs and on public transport unless they have a specific exemption, according to government guidance.

Those adults who do not comply face a £200 fine with penalties rising to £6,400 for repeat offences. 

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks.  - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Other measures include a NHS Covid Pass or negative test being required to enter some large venues and gatherings, including matches at Carrow Road. 

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: “Our experience from previous restrictions around face coverings suggest that, in most cases, incidents involving non-compliance are resolved by staff in the first instance.

“Non-compliance does not and should not always result in police involvement and everyone has a role to play in encouraging people to be responsible.”

Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich, in line with government guidelines for

Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Police will instead be working with retailers and other venues towards encouraging people to comply rather than issuing fines.

“We will work closely with our partners and businesses and respond to incidents where people are violent or abusive towards staff,” he added.

“Our approach will be focused towards engaging, explaining the risks and encouraging people to comply with the rules.”

Retailers are required to communicate the rules on face coverings using signage but while they have the right to refuse entry to customers they are not responsible for enforcement.

Supermarkets and other major retailers have said they are taking a light touch approach to challenging customers.

Sainsbury's and Morrisons have said they will have staff at the front of supermarkets to remind people to wear masks, while Asda is handing out masks to customers who have forgotten to bring them.

The Association of Convenience Stores, which represents thousands of independent shopkeepers, said its members were concerned about potential abuse when asking customers to mask up.

Chief executive James Lowman said: “We will continue to urge stores to communicate the rules, but not to challenge those who refuse to abide by them.”

