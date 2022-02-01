Police council tax rise approved despite cost-of-living concerns

A rise in the police council tax precept has been approved. - Credit: Archant

People in Norfolk will have to pay more for the police element of council tax bill this year despite concerns it will add to the cost-of-living burden on struggling households.

A meeting of the Police and Crime Panel backed the increase after hearing it was essential to maintain the current level of policing and to respond to the growing demands of ‘hidden crimes’ like domestic violence.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie proposed an increase of 3.59pc (£9.99) a year on a Band D property.

Band B properties will see their council tax bills rise by 15p a week.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “The government is clear, and the people of Norfolk are clear that action must be taken to make our homes and our streets safe for women and girls.

“However, I also need to sustain Norfolk Constabulary’s ability to deal with all other forms of crime, which are growing in complexity.”

It comes after the Home Office announced its provisional police funding settlement for 2022/23 with Norfolk earmarked an extra £9.7m, taking its annual funding to £196.2m, but only if the PCC increased council tax.

In the Chancellor’s October spending review, rises by PCCs were capped at £10 per year for the next three years.

A consultation garnered 942 responses with 463 people saying they agreed or strongly agreed with a precept increase of 5.86pc.

However 43pc did not support a precept increase.

Great Yarmouth council councillor Jade Martin said she had concerns about impact on those struggling with rising household costs.

“I think people accept that an increase needs to happen but things are set to get worse and I think people will struggle to accept this high increase,” she said.

Asked whether council tax bills would rise again by £10 in the next two years, Mr Orpen-Smellie said he “wanted to sound a clear message” that was not a foregone conclusion.

“The fact that the chancellor has given me the flexibility to go to £10 and the home secretary has said I should go to £10 does not mean I will,” he said.

“I will make my decision in the light of the information appropriate at the hour and based on the feedback I get from the county.”

