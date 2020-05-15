Search

Advanced search

Video

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 18:27 15 May 2020

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police in Norfolk have so far handed out more than 300 fines to those flouting lockdown restrictions.

PC Peter Baitey speaks to a couple exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, as the police ensure people are social distancing properly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPC Peter Baitey speaks to a couple exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, as the police ensure people are social distancing properly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers in the county’s police force fined 320 people between March 27 and May 11 for breaches of lockdown laws amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It means 77 more members of the public have been penalised since April 30, by which point 243 people in the county had been served with fixed penalty notices (FPNs).

The latest Norfolk figure of 320 fines compares to 906 recorded by Metropolitan Police, the highest amount among England and Wales’ 43 regional police forces.

They are followed by Thames Valley Police, with 866, and North Yorkshire, with 843, while Warwickshire officers have issued the fewest, with just 31.

Police patrol Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice patrol Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Across England and Wales more than 14,000 fines have been issued for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the NPCC, said: “The vast majority of people continue to do the right thing. The figures show our approach is proportionate, with just 0.02pc of the population in England and Wales being issued with a fine.

“I want to thank people for continuing to follow the regulations - I recognise it’s not easy and that this is a challenging time for us all.

“Our approach - engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforce - will continue. I urge the public to keep going, keep following the advice.

PC Tash Snelling during a patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, as police ensure people are social distancing properly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPC Tash Snelling during a patrol of Eaton Park, Norwich, as police ensure people are social distancing properly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Officers are working hard to keep us all safe from the full range of crimes in what remain challenging circumstances so we would ask everyone to work with us and remember that if you need our help we are here for you.”

Data released on Friday (May 15) shows 13,445 FPNs have been recorded by forces in England for the period, and another 799 issued in Wales - a total of 14,244.

The fines were all handed out before lockdown regulations were relaxed in England from Wednesday, with penalties set at £60, reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks.

FPNs are doubled for each repeat offence up to a £960 maximum.

Police on patrol in Eaton Park, Norwich, during COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANPolice on patrol in Eaton Park, Norwich, during COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Following publication of the government’s latest guidance, higher fines of £50 can now be imposed in England, reducing to £100 if paid within 14 days and rising to a maximum of £3,200.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The moment NHS worker gets faulty car back after garage steps in with free repairs

Marina Patchett, gives her car a big hug after The Little Car Clinic in Attleborough repaired it for free. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police arrest man after ‘dramatic’ morning raid on town centre flat

Armed police raided a property in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth this morning. Photo: William John Reilly Adair
Drive 24