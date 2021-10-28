Norfolk police officers being sent to Glasgow for COP26 climate summit

Published: 6:30 AM October 28, 2021

Norfolk police officers are being deployed to Glasgow for Cop26.

Officers from Norfolk are set to play a role in policing the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow – but the number being sent to Scotland has not been revealed.

A total of 10,000 officers will be deployed on each day of the two-week conference, which takes place at the Scottish Exhibition Campus between October 31 and November 12.

Climate change protestors are expected to descend on Glasgow for the conference.

It is one of the largest mobilisations of police ever to take place in the UK.

A range of specialist police units are due to be deployed as part of the security operation, including mounted police, dog units, marine units, road policing, air support and as many as 1,000 firearms officers.

About half of the 10,000 will be drawn from Police Scotland, with the rest coming from the ranks of other UK police forces, including both Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as British Transport Police, the Ministry of Defence and the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

Training for some of the 1,000 firearms officers expected to be deployed to Glasgow.

When asked how many officers from the county would be sent to Glasgow, Norfolk police refused to divulge the figure for “operational reasons”.

The COP26 conference will see the venue itself become United Nations territory, guarded by armed UN personnel.

More than 120 politicians and heads of state are expected for the three-day world leaders' summit at the start of the conference including US President Joe Biden.

The SEC Armadillo on the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, which will be one of the venues for the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties - also known as COP26.

Thousands of climate delegates will remain for the two-weeks of negotiations.

The Norfolk police spokeswoman added: “There are a number of roles our officers will be involved in performing including searching, patrolling and security type functions.

“The deployment is part of our commitment to nationally agreed protocols of mutual aid where forces can assist each other in the policing of major events or during times of need.”

US President Joe Biden waves on arrival on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay ahead of the G7 summit

In June Norfolk officers were also deployed to the 6,500 strong policing of the three-day G7 summit in Cornwall.

“Our previous experience of providing mutual aid assistance, most recently to the G7 Summit in Cornwall earlier this year, means we understand the impact such deployments can have,” added the spokeswoman.

The SEC Centre on the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, which will be one of the venues for the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties - also known as COP26.

“Consequently, we’ve planned for this deployment for some time, continuously reviewing requests and the impact of this locally, making sure we have sufficient resources available at all times in order to police both counties.”

Earlier this year the Norfolk Police Federation said officers had been affected by an embargo on taking leave during the G7 and COP26.