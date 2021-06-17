Published: 12:03 PM June 17, 2021

Norfolk police have confirmed it is investigating a blue pick-up truck spotted at the A47/A146 junction at Trowse at around midnight on Saturday, May 22. - Credit: Submitted

Police say an investigation is ongoing after reports a van was spotted being driven on the A47 near Norwich with a "sickening" image of a tied up woman on the back of it.

The blue pick-up truck was spotted at the A47/A146 junction at Trowse at around midnight on Saturday, May 22.

The vehicle has a vinyl printed on the back of it showing a blonde woman tied up, blindfolded, and bound as if she was being kidnapped.

Norfolk Police previously confirmed they were investigating the incident as a hate crime.

A police spokesman confirmed the investigation was "still ongoing".

As previously reported, after seeing the picture, Sophia Forte, a graphic designer, went to post it on the Reclaim These Streets Nowich's Facebook group, describing it as a "sickening image" which was "normalising violence, abuse, threat and control over women".