A scratch mark left on one of the vehicles damaged on Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston - Credit: Ben Hardy

Enquiries are continuing after five vehicles were damaged in Sprowston.

A black Vauxhall Viva, a grey Land Rover Discovery, a turquoise Hyundai i10 Classic, a white Smart car and a grey Ford Kuga Titanium T parked on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston had their bodywork keyed.

Another one of the cars which was keyed in Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston - Credit: Ben Hardy

The incident happened on Monday, July 11 at around 3pm.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said "enquiries are currently ongoing as the investigation continues".

As previously reported a 42-year-old man was arrested in Sprowston on Monday, July 18 on suspicion of criminal damage.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or footage from the area should contact PC Andrew Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101.