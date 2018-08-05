Police stand down search for cyclist reported missing in Broads village

Published: 8:54 AM August 5, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Police have stood down the search for a cyclist who they said they were growing 'increasingly concerned' for.

@NorfolkPolice We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a cyclist last seen by a member of the public on Mill Road South Walsham. Please ring 101 if you have any information that can help the police. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 4, 2018

The cyclist, a man thought to be aged 60, went missing just before 3pm in the South Walsham area.

It prompted police to say on Twitter: 'We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a cyclist who was last seen by a member of the public on Mill Road, South Walsham.'

The cyclist is described as being a man, who is aged about 60 years old, was wearing a white top and red shorts with a blue-coloured rucksack.

But just after 7.10pm, police said they were standing down the search for the cyclist, but encouraged people who had anymore information to call on 101, quoting incident number 270.

Speaking earlier in the afternoon, Inspector Lou Provart, in the force control room, confirmed that the police drone had joined the search for the man who is thought to have had 'some form of medical episode'.

Insp Provart said they were doing 'all we can' to locate the missing cyclist.