Your chance to tell new police commissioner how he should do his job

Published: 6:00 AM July 26, 2021

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The county's new police and crime commissioner has called on the people of Norfolk to tell him how he should go about his job.

Giles Orpen-Smellie was elected to succeed Lorne Green in May, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the former PCC to serve an extra year in the post.

Mr Orpen-Smellie has spent his first few months hearing the views of senior officers, staff members and others involved in the force.

And now, he is urging the people the team will be protecting to make their own voices heard on what he should prioritise during his term.

Former police and crime commissioner Lorne Green - Credit: Archant

Mr Orpen-Smellie and his team have devised a six-point plan, which Norfolk's people are asked to comment on over the course of the next six weeks, rating the extent to which they agree with each point.

The PCC said: "As your police and crime commissioner, I am responsible for holding the chief constable to account for operational policing.

"One of the ways I achieve this is by developing a police and crime plan that takes account of the local policing priorities that matter to you.

"When you take part in my survey, I will be able to use your responses, along with information from the chief constable and other partner organisations to inform the development of my police and crime plan.

"The plan will set out the policing objectives for the county for the next three years and will demonstrate how I will work with other key stakeholders and partners to help keep Norfolk safe."

Once finalised, the approach will be introduced in April 2022, with the force working until then to the plan set previously by Mr Green.

After being elected in May, Mr Orpen-Smellie said one of his key tasks would be to appoint a new chief constable, following the retirement of Simon Bailey.

This role has now been filled by temporary chief constable Paul Sanford, who started in the post on July 1.

Mr Orpen-Smellie also said on starting the role that he was keen to bring about more visible policing and come down hard on high harm crime such as domestic abuse and county line drug dealing.

What are the six proposed priority areas?

Mr Orpen-Smellie has identified six areas which he proposes to be his main areas of priority.

In the survey, participants will be asked to say how strongly they agree or disagree with the areas.

They are as follows:

Increase policy capacity to deliver visible and effective policing

Tackle high harm crime, particularly domestic abuse, rape, serious sexual offence and drug dealing and trafficking

Disrupt serious and organised crime causing harm to communities

Put victims of crime first through the implementation of the new 'victims' code'

Make Norfolk's roads safer for all who use them

Work in partnership to prevent and reduce crime

To participate in the consultation, visit https://www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/police-and-crime-plan/consultation from 9am on Monday, July 6. The survey runs until Friday, August 20.