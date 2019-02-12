Search

Police close two Norwich stabbing investigations after victims refuse to engage

PUBLISHED: 13:31 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 13 February 2019

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Archant

Two Norwich stabbing investigations have had to be closed by police after the victims refused to co-operate, it has emerged.

Police launched separate inquiries after a man in his 30s was stabbed in the St Augustines Gate area on December 13 last year and a person suffered knife wounds following an incident in Goodman Square on January 3.

In the St Augustines Gate incident, the victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment following the incident, which happened at about 6.20pm, but was later discharged.

Speaking today a police spokesman said: “The investigation has been closed as the victim is refusing to engage with police.”

Following the stabbing in Goodman Square,near Old Palace Road, which happened at about 5pm, the victim fled before emergency services arrived.

Two men, both in their late teens, were arrested on suspicion of assault, following the incident.

But a police spokesman has since revealed that this investigation has also come to an end, again because the victim does not want to co-operate.

The spokesman said: “This investigation has now been closed due to non-engagement from the victim.”

The incidents followed a recent spike in stabbings in the county.

Over two weeks in November, five knife attacks took place in Norwich. on November 8 two women were stabbed outside an address in Riverside Road and on November 14 two men were stabbed near Norwich railway station.

The recent spate of stabbings includes the killing of a 56-year-old man in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on November 7.

The stabbings prompted Norwich police commander Supt Terry Lordan to issue a statement last November.

He said: “We take any offences involving knife crime extremely seriously and currently have a number of measures in place to try and tackle the issue.

He added: “It is also important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our local communities safe, so if you know someone who may be in possession of a knife, or you see someone carrying a knife, please call police on 101 – or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

