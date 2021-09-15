News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigation into rape at disused rail track closed

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:25 PM September 15, 2021   
Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021 in the area of Mill Road by a disused

An investigation into a rape said to have happened near Mill Road, Great Ryburgh has been closed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An investigation into reports a woman in her late teens was raped in Norfolk has been closed.

Detectives had been looking into the incident in an area of disused rail track off Mill Road, Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham.

Police released an image of the man they were looking for in connection with the incident, which is said to have happened at about 3pm on Sunday, February 28.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Following an extensive investigation, it has been established that all lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed.

"The victim has been updated however should any further information come forward we would review this."

