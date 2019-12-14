Class A drugs seized and four arrested in police raid
PUBLISHED: 17:42 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 14 December 2019
Four men have been arrested for drug offences after a police raid in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team at Norfolk Police executed a warrant on the morning of Saturday, December 14 at Markham Tower on Bowers Avenue, close to the Mile Cross.
As well as the arrests, a quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized.
Cash and mobile phones were also found in the raid.
Comments have been disabled on this article.