Class A drugs seized and four arrested in police raid

PUBLISHED: 17:42 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 14 December 2019

Four men have been arrested in the city after a police raid. Picture: Archant.

Four men have been arrested for drug offences after a police raid in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team at Norfolk Police executed a warrant on the morning of Saturday, December 14 at Markham Tower on Bowers Avenue, close to the Mile Cross.

As well as the arrests, a quantity of class A and class B drugs were seized.

Cash and mobile phones were also found in the raid.

