New police chief vows to keep our streets safe when nightlife returns

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:53 PM July 1, 2021   
Paul Sanford who is taking over as the new temporary chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk's new chief officer has vowed police will do their bit to keep Norwich and the county's town's safe as the night-time economy gets ready to re-open this summer.

The region's bars and clubs have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with many having had to close.

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

But with remaining restrictions set to be lifted later this month, it is hoped clubs and bars will once again be full of revellers in Norwich and elsewhere across the county.

Paul Sanford, Norfolk's new temporary chief constable, has said policing levels in these areas will return to normal to help ensure people can have a safe night out.

Paul Sanford who is taking over as the new temporary chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: "I know that particularly there's been a focus on safety in and around the night-time economy and as that opens up through July and into August we will be resuming the level of patrols that we always have done in and around locations such as Prince of Wales Road in Norwich and the centres of Yarmouth, Dereham and King's Lynn."

He added: "I do hope that we return to a thriving night-time economy but also a safe, thriving night-time economy and the police will play their role in making sure that's the case."

Paul Sanford, right, is filmed by the press meeting local residents as he is taking over as the new temporary chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. With him is PC Graham Gill, local beat manager for Sprowston and Old Catton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With Covid restrictions set to be eased, Mr Sanford said police were "braced for a really busy summer".

He said: "We anticipate that particularly our seaside resorts will be at capacity. I know that our hotels are booked out and that's going to bring more demand for policing. 

"We've been planning for it for some time and we have the officers in place to ensure that everyone can enjoy the summer. That's what we're hoping for."

Mr Sanford was talking on the day he took over as temporary chief constable following the retirement of his predecessor Simon Bailey.

Paul Sanford who is taking over as the new temporary chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: "It's a really special day, I'm proud to take over as chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary.

"I take over from a chief constable who did a phenomenal job and led the force well, so it's a big responsibility for me to follow in those footsteps, but I'm going to give it my best night and day working hard making it my priority that we provide the best possible service to the communities of Norfolk."

Norfolk

