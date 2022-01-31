Norfolk’s chief constable said he recognised three murders in the county in the past week would cause “considerable concern” for people living here.

But Paul Sanford said it was important to stress that while “unprecedented“ all three incidents were unconnected.

Investigations are continuing after the murder of Joe Dix, 18, at Vale Green, Norwich, on Friday (January 28) night.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

The fatal stabbing came less than a week after two murders in West Norfolk last Sunday night.

Lauren Malt, 19, was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn after being hit with a car in Leete Way, West Winch.

Lauren Malt, who has been named by fiends and family as the young woman who died after she was hit y a car in West Winch on Sunday night - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

That incident, which happened at about 7.30pm on January 23, was followed by a disturbance at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market at around 8pm.

Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sanford said: “Over the past five years we've averaged seven and a half murders a year.

"So for us to have three in the space of the last seven days really is unprecedented and I really do understand the concern that will cause.

"It's important to reiterate that all of these incidents are unconnected."

Mr Sanford said in the two murders that occurred in West Norfolk the people involved "all knew each other".

He said that in the "overwhelming" majority of murders that occur in the county "that is the case".

Mr Sanford said the most recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) crime figures showed continued rises in violent crime in Norfolk "and that is a concern to me".

Of the violent crimes recorded Mr Sanford said domestic abuse and incidents connected to County Lines drug dealing were the most prevalent.

He said: "When it comes to domestic abuse it is the case that 24pc of the jobs we go to are domestic abuse related.

"This is just jobs coming into the control room."

While this represented a "significant challenge", Mr Sanford said additional resources were being put into targeting the perpetrators as well as offering support to victims.

He said: "But the trouble with all violent crime is that one punch too hard or one attack too ferocious can turn that violent crime into a homicide and that's what we've seen in the past seven days."

Following the murder of Mr Dix on Friday, his family have released a statement, through Norfolk Police, stating: "Our world has been torn apart and Joe will be greatly missed by his family, girlfriend, many friends and his puppy.”

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A number of floral tributes to Mr Dix have been left close to the scene at Vale Green which has been cordoned as investigations continue.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green shortly before 7pm on Friday (January 28) following reports Mr Dix had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, he was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of Mr Dix's death.

Part of Vale Green has been cordoned off by police as investigations continue into the death.

A man in his 40s, and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested and questioned in connection with the incident on Friday night.

On Saturday police revealed both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Following the fatal stabbing on Friday night, detective chief inspector Dave Freeman said: “A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquires to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can access the portal here: Public Portal.

Alternatively, you can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday 28 January.

Neighbours' shock

The murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix in Norwich sparked shock and sadness among neighbours on the estate he lived on.

A woman living in Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had heard Mr Dix was a "lovely lad".

She said: "All I know is that he was such a lovely guy.

"Those that know him say he was a really lovely lad. It's such a shame."

A man, 53, who lives at Postle Mews, off Vale Green, said: “It’s horrible, it’s shocking.

“I just feel shocked and very sad - you think of that poor family.

“It’s only just started for them."

The man saw “armed police turn up” during the incident.

Another man from Postle Mews said he looked out after his daughter “heard someone shout”.

“We came out and saw the ambulance.

“It’s a bit of a shock.”

A 38-year-old woman from Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was "shocked" and "sad."