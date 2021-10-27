Police chief urges people to be sensible this Halloween

Published: 4:29 PM October 27, 2021

Police are urging people in Norfolk who are celebrating Halloween to be sensible. - Credit: PA

Police are urging people who are celebrating Halloween this year to be sensible.

Norfolk Constabulary is making posters available for people to download which indicate if trick or treaters are welcome or not.

Revellers are also being reminded that for vulnerable or older members of the community, Halloween can be both a distressing and intimidating time.

Ed Brown, chief inspector of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "Please look out for each other this Halloween – it should be a fun night for all, and we want to ensure it’s safe for everyone.

"Some people may find unknown people knocking on their door when it’s dark outside a frightening experience, so if you are out trick-or-treating please make sure you only visit people that you know. This is also important for your own safety."

Police are expecting this weekend to be busier than usual in Norwich's clubland with people celebrating Halloween and extra officers will be on patrol.