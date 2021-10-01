Police chief vows to make street safer for women after Sarah Everard murder

Published: 6:30 AM October 1, 2021

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police must work harder to rebuild trust and make streets as safe for women and girls, Norfolk’s chief constable has said.

Paul Sanford said the force was working on improved training for officers in the wake of the sentencing of Wayne Couzens who abused his powers as a police officer to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens admitted murder, kidnap and rape. - Credit: PA

Couzens, a Metropolitan Police firearms officer, used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the 33-year-old marketing executive into his car using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest.

He drove 80 miles to Kent before raping her, strangling her to death with his police belt and burning Ms Everard's body.

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens. - Credit: PA

Her murder triggered outpouring of concern over safety with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears.

“This is a horrific and deeply disturbing case and our thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and loved ones,” said Mr Stanford.

“Policing has been rocked by this tragedy and the thought that a serving officer abused his position and turned against everything we are here to do is sickening.”

A vigil in memory of Sarah Everard in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Norfolk was committed to "putting victims at the heart of what we do and improving services”, said the chief constable.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority area for the force and we are already working on improved training for officers around areas such as high-quality investigations, addressing perpetrator behaviour and education on new offences such as coercive control.”

Lord Justice Fulford sentenced former police officer Wayne Couzens to a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey in London. - Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Earlier this month a police watchdog said violence against women and girls should be as much of a priority as countering terrorism.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) called for a “radical refocus”.

CCTV of Wayne Couzens (right) and Sarah Everard beside a vehicle in Clapham, south London. - Credit: PA

Chief constables should review and ensure that there are consistently high standards, it added.

Mr Sanford said the force understood “these types of crimes still have a huge impact on victims”.

“We aim to deal with them sensitively and respectfully as we know these are not easy crimes to talk about,” he said.

Police vest which was recovered from Wayne Couzens' work locker. He used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Sarah Everard. - Credit: PA

It came as it was revealed a Norfolk officer was under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over allegations they sent discriminatory messages over WhatsApp between March and October 2019, and for claims they failed to challenge the messages.