News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police chief vows to make street safer for women after Sarah Everard murder

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM October 1, 2021   
The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police must work harder to rebuild trust and make streets as safe for women and girls, Norfolk’s chief constable has said.

Paul Sanford said the force was working on improved training for officers in the wake of the sentencing of Wayne Couzens who abused his powers as a police officer to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens admitted murder, kidnap and rape.

Former Met Police officer Wayne Couzens admitted murder, kidnap and rape. - Credit: PA

Couzens, a Metropolitan Police firearms officer, used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the 33-year-old marketing executive into his car using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest.

He drove 80 miles to Kent before raping her, strangling her to death with his police belt and burning Ms Everard's body.

Undated family handout photo of Sarah Everard issued by the Crown Prosecution Service. Police office

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens. - Credit: PA

Her murder triggered outpouring of concern over safety with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears.

“This is a horrific and deeply disturbing case and our thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and loved ones,” said Mr Stanford.

You may also want to watch:

“Policing has been rocked by this tragedy and the thought that a serving officer abused his position and turned against everything we are here to do is sickening.”

A vigil was held on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, in memory of Sarah Everard. Picture: I

A vigil in memory of Sarah Everard in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Norfolk was committed to "putting victims at the heart of what we do and improving services”, said the chief constable. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Some stations introduce priority filling hours
  2. 2 Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash
  3. 3 Man left 'in agony' after tripping over in supermarket car park
  1. 4 Cliftonville hotel in Cromer sold to London pub chain
  2. 5 9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
  3. 6 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
  4. 7 Lorry driver charged over Tesla dashcam crash
  5. 8 Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases
  6. 9 Fights, threats and insults: Norfolk garages on their ordeal at the pumps
  7. 10 Broads Authority bosses considering legal action after police probe

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority area for the force and we are already working on improved training for officers around areas such as high-quality investigations, addressing perpetrator behaviour and education on new offences such as coercive control.”

Lord Justice Fulford sentenced former police officer Wayne Couzens to a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey in London. 

Lord Justice Fulford sentenced former police officer Wayne Couzens to a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey in London. - Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Earlier this month a police watchdog said violence against women and girls should be as much of a priority as countering terrorism.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) called for a “radical refocus”.

CCTV of Wayne Couzens (right) and Sarah Everard beside a vehicle in Clapham, south London. 

CCTV of Wayne Couzens (right) and Sarah Everard beside a vehicle in Clapham, south London. - Credit: PA

Chief constables should review and ensure that there are consistently high standards, it added.

Mr Sanford said the force understood “these types of crimes still have a huge impact on victims”. 

“We aim to deal with them sensitively and respectfully as we know these are not easy crimes to talk about,” he said.

Police vest which was recovered from Wayne Couzens' work locker.

Police vest which was recovered from Wayne Couzens' work locker. He used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Sarah Everard. - Credit: PA

It came as it was revealed a Norfolk officer was under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over allegations they sent discriminatory messages over WhatsApp between March and October 2019, and for claims they failed to challenge the messages.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Repps Service Station is out of fuel

Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Video

Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Convicted sex offender Michael Smith.

Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon