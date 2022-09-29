News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police introduce unit to keep officers on scene of major incidents

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM September 29, 2022
Police at major incident

Police officers can spend hours at major incident without access to facilities - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s chief constable has welcomed the introduction of mobile facilities to avoid officers policing major incidents having to return to the station. 

Paul Sanford has agreed the force will provide the maintenance, servicing and repairs to a welfare van launched by Norfolk Police Federation to support officers dealing with incidents or major operations. 

The Norfolk Police Federation welfare van

The new welfare van will offer basic facilities to police officers - Credit: Norfolk Police Federation

The van includes a toilet, food and drink making facilities and an awning to provide shelter.

Mr Sanford said: “In this rural county there are occasions where officers are at locations for long periods of time with no access to a toilet or hot food and drink.

“If used correctly, it will save time-consuming shuttle runs to and from the police station and therefore increase the numbers of officers for other duties.”

Norfolk Chief Constable Paul Sanford

Norfolk Chief Constable Paul Sanford - Credit: Jason Bye

Federation chair Andy Symonds said it meant police would now have similar facilities to other emergency services at major operations. 

“It’s important for when officers are out at a scene where they can’t easily get back to a station,” he said. 

