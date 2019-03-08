'Stinger not required' - police chase comes to end after drink driver runs out of fuel

A drink driver who attempted to evade Norfolk and Suffolk's road policing team was caught after their vehicle ran out of fuel.

Sgt Chris Harris said officers pursued the suspect on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop for police.

But the chase came to an abrupt end when the driver's vehicle ran out of fuel.

Sgt Harris said in a Twitter post: "NSRAPT (Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team) team last night arrested a driver following a pursuit on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, resist arrest & failing to stop. Turns out driver ran out of fuel so stinger not required."

He later said the driver provided a reading of 40 micrograms of alcohol. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

- Norfolk police has been contacted for more details about the incident.