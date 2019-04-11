Do you know this woman? Police in CCTV appeal after petrol station purse theft

Search

11 April, 2019 - 21:20
Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a purse theft at a Norfolk petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a purse theft at a Norfolk petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released this CCTV image of a woman they want to talk to after a purse was stolen from outside a Norfolk petrol station.

The crime happened outside the petrol station at Fakenham Road in Lenwade at about 4pm on Thursday, March 19. Police said they had issued the CCTV image because they want to identify the woman in the photograph.

Anyone who recognises her, or who has any information about the theft, should contact Op Solve via 101, quoting crime reference 36/18814/19.

