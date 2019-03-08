Do you know these women? CCTV images released after handbag theft

Police have issued CCTV images in a bid to track down two women after a theft in Norwich.

A handbag was stolen from Dr Martens in Castle Street in the city centre on Saturday, April 13.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two women they hope to speak to after the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the women, or anyone with information should contact PC Jo Longstaff at Bethel Street Police Station via 101, quoting crime reference 36/24778/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.