Police want to identify this man following Asda theft

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following a theft from a supermarket in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk police Norfolk police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft at a Norwich supermarket.

A Blutooth speaker and two knife blocks were stolen from the Asda store in Drayton High Road on Thursday, January 3.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information about the theft, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/536/19.