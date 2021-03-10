News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Drivers found speeding and with no front number plate in police crackdown

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 2:58 PM March 10, 2021   
Two people were arrested for assaults in Dereham, Picture: Matthew Usher

Police have cracked down on vehicle crime in Dereham and Swaffham. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Police caught six drivers speeding and others with no insurance or front number plates during a "busy" and "proactive" set of shifts.

Norfolk Police carried out 16 traffic offence reports (TOR's) on shifts overnight between March 9 and 10 in Dereham and Swaffham.

The roads collision reduction team and roads and armed policing team, including PC Lister, carried out the checks in the towns, which resulted in two vehicles being seized.

Two drivers were stopped for having no insurance, one for a use of their mobile phone while driving and one with no front number plate.

In addition, a further six people were stopped and cautioned for speeding offences and two for driving not in proper control.

Police described the evening as "busy" and "proactive".

Dereham News
Swaffham News

