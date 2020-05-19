Driver without licence caught using dumbbell to secure engine of car on A47

A dumbbell was used to secure the intake manifold on a car stopped by police on the A47. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Police were surprised to discover a piece of fitness equipment being used to secure part of the engine of a car pulled over on the A47.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were sent to the road to assist with a stopped car on the morning of Tuesday, May 19.

Upon arrival police discovered that the driver had no licence and no insurance.

They also found defects with three of the car’s tyres – two had cord exposed while the third had an insufficient tread depth.

But the most surprising discovery came when officers lifted the bonnet to find a dumbbell had been used to secure the intake manifold on the engine.

The car was seized and the driver reported.

