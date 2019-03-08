Search

Drivers caught in police speeding crackdown

PUBLISHED: 19:18 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 28 September 2019

Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Queen's Hills, Costessey. Pic: Google Street View.

Police issued warnings and reported drivers for offences after a speeding crackdown in parts of Norfolk.

South Norfolk police carried out speed enforcement checks in Costessey, Colton and Poringland on Saturday, September 28.

Police said it was as a direct result of community concerns that drivers were going too quickly.

As a result of the action in Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Queen's Hills, Costessey and at Norwich Road, Colton, six drivers were issued with warnings.

And in three cases, police issue a traffic offence report to drivers. Those reports will now be submitted to the police's central ticket office, which will make the decision of what action to take.

That could include a driver education course, a fixed penalty notice or a summons to court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

