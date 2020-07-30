Catalytic converters stolen from five vehicles in three days

Catalytic converters have been stolen from five vehicles in three days, prompting police to warn motorists to be “security conscious” of their vehicles.

The first theft occurred on Dereham Road, New Costessey, Norwich, when a converter was taken from a blue Honda CR-V parked on the road between 8am and 4pm on Monday (July 27).

On Tuesday, A VW Golf was targeted in a car park off Masefield Walk, Thetford, at around 7.14pm.

Police are looking for CCTV or doorbell camera footage of a black car in the Tennyson Way or Woodland Way area around the time of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Two men were seen getting out of the car, one was wearing a black top with ‘BOSS’ on the back, carrying a portable yellow saw.”

A further three thefts occurred on Wednesday, where thieves stole the part from a white Toyata Auris, in Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, around 11am and 3.30pm.

Reports were received that a grey Toyota Prius had been tampered with in Kirby Road, in Trowse, at 12.47pm.

Officers report two men were seen trying to “jack a car up”.

A fifth theft occurred in Park Road, Diss, in the South Norfolk Council car park between 11.30am to 2.30pm, also on Wednesday.

Following the spate, police are warning drivers to keep vehicles parked in a secure garage or well lit public area, with commercial vehicles locked in a building or compound.

A spokesman added: “Use alarms, lighting and CCTV to deter thieves.”

Officers are advising the public not to approach the suspects but to call police on 999 in an emergency and 101 to report a crime.

Anyone who has footage or information about the event should contact the police quoting the following reference numbers: Dereham Road, Norwich, 36/50842/20, Masefield Walk, Thetford, 36/51144/20, Whitlingham Lane, Trowe, 36/51322/20, Kirby Road, Trowse, 36/51284/20 and Park Road, Diss, 36/51359/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.