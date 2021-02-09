Van and tools stolen in building burglary
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014
A van and tools were stolen during a burglary in Saham Toney.
The incident happened sometime between Monday January 25 and Thursday January 28 at the Old Chapel in Bell Lane.
The offender(s) gained access to the building, stealing keys before entering containers on the site.
A number of tools including a generator, cement mixer, nail guns, concrete breaker, chainsaws and strimmers, were stolen.
A white Ford transit style van was also taken and has since been recovered in Suffolk.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the dates stated.
Anyone with information should contact PC Austin Clarke at Watton Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6942/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
