'Don't share your holiday plans,' say police in new burglary campaign

People are being urged to take extra precautions, including not telling people their holiday plans, as part of a campaign targeting break-ins.

Burglaries in Norfolk have been steadily declining in recent years and the county has the second lowest burglary rate in the country.

But police warned the summer months often see an increase with more people spending time outside and criminals taking advantage.

Operation Protect, which runs until June 19, will see police working with partners and the public to reduce dwelling burglaries even further and to catch and lock up burglars.

Detective Superintendent Paul Wells said: “You are very unlikely indeed to be burgled in Norfolk, but we know that if it does happen, burglary can have a profound effect on victims and communities.

People are being urged to take extra precautions, including not telling people their holiday plans - Credit: Getty Images

“It is an intrusive and brazen crime which can undermine a victim’s feelings of security and safety for a long time.”

He said there were measures people could take to reduce the chance of being burgled, especially as warmer weather made it more likely that doors and windows were open and households might spend more time away.

“This makes things easier for an opportunistic burglar, so if you go out, make sure your doors and windows are closed and locked, check your doors and windows before bed and if you are going on holiday let a trusted friend or neighbour know, so they can collect your post, put your bins out and keep your home looking lived-in,” he said.

“It’s also important that you don’t over-share that you are away, so maybe save some of those holiday social media posts for when you’re back.”

Operation Protect will see a focus on targeting known burglars and on proactive policing - Credit: Archant

The campaign will also see senior detectives reviewing existing investigations, crime prevention initiatives and intelligence-gathering.

It will also focus on targeting known offenders and on proactive policing through high visibility, plain-clothes and other specialist operations.

Det Supt Wells added: “Property stolen in burglaries is often sold quickly for much less than the item is actually worth. If a deal seems too good to be true, it often is.

“We ask anyone with information about stolen property or about burglary offences to contact police on 101 or make a report online. If you prefer, tell Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”

