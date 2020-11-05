Games console, laptop and cash stolen while home owners slept

A laptop, games console and cash were stolen from a home where its owners were asleep.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary Raymond Street in Thetford.

The incident happened Sunday, November 1, between 4am and 7am when suspect(s) entered a property through a back door while the householders were asleep.

A number of items have been stolen including cash, vouchers, credit card, laptop and games console.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated or has any information.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Mark Tate at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77060/20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.