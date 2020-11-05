Search

Advanced search

Games console, laptop and cash stolen while home owners slept

PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 November 2020

Police are appealing for information following a burglary Raymond Street in Thetford.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary Raymond Street in Thetford.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A laptop, games console and cash were stolen from a home where its owners were asleep.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary Raymond Street in Thetford.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened Sunday, November 1, between 4am and 7am when suspect(s) entered a property through a back door while the householders were asleep.

A number of items have been stolen including cash, vouchers, credit card, laptop and games console.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated or has any information.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Mark Tate at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77060/20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Couple made redundant hit the streets in new pizza van

Darren and Claire Cameron from Horning have launched their Monzu Wood Fired Pizza food van. Picture: Supplied by the Camerons

Fresh bid to demolish pub - to make way for almost 100 homes

The empty Griffin Pub on the Yarmouth Road at Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of UEA students told to stay in Norwich for lockdown

Students have to wear face masks around the campus at the University of East Anglia. Picture: EDP Library

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mother pushing twins in buggy injured by pallets falling from lorry

The area of Longwater Lane in Costessey where a lorry shed its load of wooden pallets on November 4. Picture: Google

Tributes paid to Michael Armstrong, the man who mingled with the stars

Michael Armstrong at his replica of the Wymondham Regal Cinema - in his garage. photo - Denise Bradley 4 of 9 copy - Emma Outten For: EDP CENTRO City: Wymondham, Norfolk EDP pics © 2003 tel 01603 772434

Which shops are allowed to open during lockdown?

The government has published a list of the essential shops open during lockdown. Pictured - Watton High street. Pictures: ARCHANT

Cafe launched on day lockdown was announced closes - but ‘will return’

Sam McGhee says his business will