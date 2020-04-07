Boat drifts down river after outboard engine stolen
PUBLISHED: 07:59 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 07 April 2020
Archant
A boat was cut loose and drifted down a river after an outboard engine was stolen.
Police are investigating after a boat drifted down the River Yare in the Norfolk Broads either late on Sunday, April 5, or early on Monday, April 6.
A 25hp Honda outboard motor was stolen in the incident, while the boat was cut loose from its moorings and drifted down the waterway.
You may also want to watch:
The boat was recovered down river close to the Reedham Ferry Inn.
It comes after a national joint law enforcement operation tacking maritime threats to the UK was launched.
Project Kraken asks people to report anything suspicion noticed about where, when or how a vessel and crew are operating.
Norfolk Police are asking people with information about the incident to contact them via 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers quoting Project Kraken and incident number 36/23254/20.
Comments have been disabled on this article.