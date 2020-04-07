Search

Boat drifts down river after outboard engine stolen

PUBLISHED: 07:59 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 07 April 2020

A boat drifted down the River Yare having been cut loose from its moorings after an outboard motor was stolen. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A boat was cut loose and drifted down a river after an outboard engine was stolen.

Police are investigating after a boat drifted down the River Yare in the Norfolk Broads either late on Sunday, April 5, or early on Monday, April 6.

A 25hp Honda outboard motor was stolen in the incident, while the boat was cut loose from its moorings and drifted down the waterway.

The boat was recovered down river close to the Reedham Ferry Inn.

It comes after a national joint law enforcement operation tacking maritime threats to the UK was launched.

Project Kraken asks people to report anything suspicion noticed about where, when or how a vessel and crew are operating.

Norfolk Police are asking people with information about the incident to contact them via 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers quoting Project Kraken and incident number 36/23254/20.

