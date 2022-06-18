Black people seven times more likely to get arrested in Norfolk

Use of stop and search powers in Norfolk has more than double in the last three years. - Credit: PA

Black people in Norfolk are over seven times more likely to be arrested than white people, new figures show.

The county had the fifth biggest difference in the arrest rates between ethnic groups amongst 43 police forces in England and Wales in the year ending March 2021.

Civil lobbying charity Liberty, which campaigns for justice and equality, accused the police of acting unjustly towards ethnic minorities and called on the government to reduce powers for measures including stop and search.

The Home Office figures show 169 arrests of black people were made in Norfolk in 2020-21, which is 37 arrests per 1,000 black people in the area using 2011 census data.

In contrast, there were just five arrests per 1,000 white people.

Across England and Wales, black people were 3.3 times more likely to be arrested than white people but in Norfolk this was more than double with a black person 7.4 times more likely to be held.

In Cambridgeshire they were six times more likely and in Suffolk five times more likely to be arrested than white people.

Emmanuelle Andrews, policy and campaigns manager at Liberty, said the figures "highlight the injustices that black communities face across the criminal justice system".

She said: "The police should not be handed more powers, and their existing ones must be rolled back."

Norfolk police said it was “working hard to understand disproportionality” and welcomed a recently launched National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) race action plan, which outlines changes required to improve outcomes for black people.

“The arrest figures in this study relate to 169 BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) arrests against 3,786 white arrests which do not provide a true representation of events including multiple arrests of an individual,” a spokesperson said.

“The constabulary continues to focus on addressing racial inequalities through increased training for officers and staff about race bias.

“We also hold black history events and sessions with guest speakers on race issues and we are committed to strengthening connections with minority groups across the county.”

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison recently defended a rise in the use of stop and search tactics which critics say can be used disproportionately and can unfairly target people from ethnic minorities.

He said they reflected an increased focus on fighting county lines drugs gangs.

“The emphasis to officers has been to use these powers lawfully and legitimately to minimise the impact of county lines activity and criminality,” he added.

The Home Office said more was "being done in policing than ever before to ensure everyone is treated fairly and without prejudice".

A spokesperson added: "We now have the most diverse police force in history and have extensive safeguards in place to hold the police accountable."