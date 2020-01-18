Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel

Police arrested a driver after being caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra. The car was also seized. Picture: Norfolk Police. Archant

A driver has been arrested after they were caught driving a car despite being banned from the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tonight #Wattons #PcEd & #PcAustin have carried out crime enquiries, issued a £90 penalty notice fine for seized drugs following a stop search under Misuse of Drugs Act & assisted #RCTC officers with the recovery of a seized vehicle#AllInANightsWork#WeAreOneTeam#PC898 pic.twitter.com/QT9acV8HIN — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) January 17, 2020

Officers from Norfolk Police's Road Casualty Reduction Team West (RCRT) pulled over a black Vauxhall Astra on Norwich Road, Watton, on the evening of Friday, January 17.

You may also want to watch:

The motorist was discovered to be disqualified from driving and was arrested at the scene.

The car was also seized with help from Breckland Police.

On the same night, police in the town also issued a £90 fine for seized drugs after a stop search.

Breckland Police tweeted: "Watton's #PcEd and #PcAustin have carried out crime enquiries, issued a £90 fixed penalty notice fine for seized drugs following a stop search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and assisted RTRC officers with the recovery of a seized vehicle #AllInANightsWork #WeAreOneTeam."