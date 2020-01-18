Search

Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel

PUBLISHED: 07:09 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 18 January 2020

Police arrested a driver after being caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra. The car was also seized. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A driver has been arrested after they were caught driving a car despite being banned from the road.

Officers from Norfolk Police's Road Casualty Reduction Team West (RCRT) pulled over a black Vauxhall Astra on Norwich Road, Watton, on the evening of Friday, January 17.

The motorist was discovered to be disqualified from driving and was arrested at the scene.

The car was also seized with help from Breckland Police.

On the same night, police in the town also issued a £90 fine for seized drugs after a stop search.

Breckland Police tweeted: "Watton's #PcEd and #PcAustin have carried out crime enquiries, issued a £90 fixed penalty notice fine for seized drugs following a stop search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and assisted RTRC officers with the recovery of a seized vehicle #AllInANightsWork #WeAreOneTeam."

