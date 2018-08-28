Search

Concerned officers help “aggressive man” get safely to hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:45 08 February 2019

Police assisted ambulance in Winterton to help get an

Police assisted ambulance in Winterton to help get an "aggressive man" safely to hospital. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Four officers concerned for the safety of an “aggressive man” helped to get him to hospital after he required medical attention following a fall.

Police were called to Winterton on Thursday night at around 11pm to assist the ambulance staff who were trying to get a suspected drunk man to hospital after what appeared to be a fall.

Police said the man became aggressive towards ambulance staff and so four officers were required to prevent the man from hurting himself and others.

A spokesman said he was eventually taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with no issues and was left under the care of hospital staff.

While no offences were committed, a police spokesman said they were concerned for the man’s safety and “wanted to help get a safe resolution for all”.

No information has been released in relation to the identity of the man.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

