Wanted man on way back to prison after being arrested by police

Paddy Mutch, who was wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A convict, who was wanted by police after breaching the terms of his release from prison, has been caught.

Paddy Mutch, 32, of Fresher Mews, in Bowthorpe, Norwich, was wanted on recall to prison after he breached the terms of his licence.

Norfolk police had appealed to the public to help find Mutch, who was believed to have connections to Diss.

And police have confirmed that Mutch has been tracked down.

He was arrested on Tuesday, September 29 and will be returned to Norwich Prison.

Police thanked the media and the public for their assistance.