Search

Advanced search

Wanted man on way back to prison after being arrested by police

PUBLISHED: 13:53 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 30 September 2020

Paddy Mutch, who was wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Paddy Mutch, who was wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A convict, who was wanted by police after breaching the terms of his release from prison, has been caught.

Paddy Mutch, 32, of Fresher Mews, in Bowthorpe, Norwich, was wanted on recall to prison after he breached the terms of his licence.

Norfolk police had appealed to the public to help find Mutch, who was believed to have connections to Diss.

And police have confirmed that Mutch has been tracked down.

He was arrested on Tuesday, September 29 and will be returned to Norwich Prison.

Police thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

IT’S ON: Lynn get green light to start season

Football will return to The Walks Picture: Ian Burt

Man who died in A148 collision is named

A man in his 50s who died following a single vehicle collision on the A148 near Hillington has been named. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Butcher retires after 46 years with family firm

Robert Seppings hopes he can continue helping out at the family run butchers after he retires. PHOTO: Simon Buck

40 supermarket jobs on offer as station yard redevelopment moves ahead

The entrance to the new Co-op food store will be off Stony Lane in Reepham. Image: Google StreetView