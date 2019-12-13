Police arrest wanted man in Norwich

Josh White has been arrested by Norfolk police. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A man wanted by police has been detained in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Josh White, 25, of Coughtrey Close, Sprowston, had been wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Norfolk Police had previously appealed for help to trace him, and White was arrested in Norwich on Friday, December 13, and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He will be returned to prison in due course.