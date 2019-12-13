Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:55 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 13 December 2019
Archant
A man wanted by police has been detained in the city.
Josh White, 25, of Coughtrey Close, Sprowston, had been wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Norfolk Police had previously appealed for help to trace him, and White was arrested in Norwich on Friday, December 13, and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.
He will be returned to prison in due course.
