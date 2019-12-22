Nine arrested in Norwich as partying continues following 'Black Friday'

As festivities continued following 'Black Friday', emergency services were in for another busy night on Saturday.

Norwich saw more party goers head to the city on Saturday, December 21.

Emergency services were in for another busy night, and police made nine arrests, including three for drunk and disorderly and three for assault.

This follows the ten arrests that were made on Black Friday.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: "Norfolk Police issued seven direction to leave notices in Norwich, and nine people were arrested, three arrests for being drunk and disorderly, three arrests for assault, one arrest for affray, one arrest for breaching a direction to leave notice, and one individual was arrested on three counts for being drunk and disorderly, possession of a Class A drug, and for assault with intent to resist arrest."